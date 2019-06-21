A child was injured when a van went off a highway south of Lansing, according an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

A child was injured when a van went off a highway south of Lansing, according an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway and Mitchell Road.

A 31-year-old Leavenworth woman was driving a 2001 Ford E-350 van south on U.S. 73-K-7 when one of the tires apparently had a blowout.

The van exited the road and hit a median. The vehicle came to rest on an access road just off of the highway, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The van was carrying eight passengers who ranged in age from 7 to 16. One of the children suffered a facial injury in the crash. The child was treated at the scene by Leavenworth County EMS personnel.