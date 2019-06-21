The Pilot Knob Amateur Radio Club will participate once again in Field Day this weekend.

On the last full weekend of June each year, amateur radio operators around the United States establish field sites to take part in a nationwide emergency communications exercise called Field Day.

The Pilot Knob group will participate by taking their equipment to the field and operate with battery, auto or generator power. They will make multiple contacts with other ham radio operators in the exercise.

An additional challenge is to put up a temporary antenna that will radiate low to medium power radio signals that can be heard across multiple bands around the U.S. and even internationally, according to a press release.

The exercise is intended to provide training and proficiency in emergency communications. Amateur radio operators with their equipment provide the opportunity to set up and operate their station in an emergency situation.

Pilot Knob ham radio operators will be stationed at the park on the grounds at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center. The park is located near the Waggin’ Tails Dog Park at the VA, north of the main hospital.

The ham radio site will be manned between 10 a.m. Saturday until Sunday morning.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Pilot Knob Amateur Radio Club, visit www.pkarc.org