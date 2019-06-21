Don't miss an incredible live mural creation happening this weekend on Saturday, June 22.

Murals in the Lot is taking place during Smallville weekend and there are hopes of travelers and tourists attending this artful event alongside our area residents.

The Clay Hut is hosting over a dozen artists who will each be working on their own 15-foot section of a 200-foot-long fence on the property. Hutchinson mural artist Brady Scott invited artists from Kansas City and Wichita to join local Hutchinson artists at this one-of-a-kind event.

Murals in the Lot started with a simple conversation about painting a privacy fence, and the event grew from that initial idea. Scott wanted to collaborate with other artists who will be bringing their own unique styles.

"I thought it would be great to invite some of the amazing artists I have painted with at other similar events. I think I'm most excited to see all the amazing artists do their thing right here in Hutch," Scott said.

Local artist and Hutchinson High School art instructor Darren Morawitz is looking forward to being involved and creating his first mural as part of this event. He is eager to watch other artists painting and see their techniques.

"What draws me to this event is the challenge of creating a large scale piece that is available for public viewing day or night," Morawitz said.

Kylee Childs Smith hopes the mural brings a sense of community to her space.

"I want everyone to be able to enjoy something about it and just envelope themselves in the creative process of each artist. The artists have an opportunity to bring their visions to life in front of an audience that maybe hasn't ever heard their names before." She feels the talents of the artists deserve recognition. Her space, The Clay Hut, is a paint-your-own pottery studio. Eventually, she hopes it grows into a pottery and clay work studio as well.

"Our community has a lot of great street art and public art projects going right now. I think it's great that people are recognizing the value of art and culture in Hutch. I'm proud to be curating Murals in the Lot this year and it's a success so we can make it an annual event and destination," Scott said.

The event includes DJ Brian Davis of B. Epic Entertainment, which will add to the energy of the artists as they paint throughout the day. Mobb Food Truck will also be on site.

Murals in the Lot

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, The Clay Hut by Kylee, 505 W. 5th, Hutchinson