President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for more than half of the counties in Kansas including Leavenworth County.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for more than half of the counties in Kansas including Leavenworth County.

A statement was posted to the White House’s website Friday indicating the president had made the declaration a day earlier.

According to the statement, Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Kansas, and he ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. The assistance will be for areas affected by “severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides” that have occurred since April 28.

Federal funding will be available to the state as well as eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities that have been damaged.

The declaration applies to 53 counties in Kansas.

The declaration will make it possible for local government entities to receive reimbursement for expenses related to a May 28 tornado as well as recent flooding, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The EF-4 tornado struck the Linwood area as it crossed through southern Leavenworth County.

Buchanan said the process for receiving the federal funds could take some time.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR