A man was able to elude Leavenworth police officers by crossing the Centennial Bridge into Missouri. But he was apprehended after he crossed the bridge and returned to Leavenworth a short time later, a police spokesman said.

A man was able to elude Leavenworth police officers by crossing the Centennial Bridge into Missouri. But he was apprehended after he crossed the bridge and returned to Leavenworth a short time later, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A police officer attempted to stop the driver of a Kia Sedona after he allegedly did not stop for a stop sign at Fifth Street and Metropolitan Avenue. The minivan continued across the intersection and went over a curb into a grassy area on the north side of Metropolitan, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The officer attempted to make contact with the driver of the minivan. But the suspect allegedly drove back onto Metropolitan Avenue. He drove across the bridge into Missouri, and the Leavenworth Police Department discontinued a pursuit of the vehicle.

The minivan came back across the bridge at 4:17 a.m. At this point, one of the tires on the minivan was flat, according to Nicodemus.

Police officers again attempted to stop the suspect. He allegedly did not stop for police, but continued to drive the minivan at a slow speed to the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

The suspect stopped at the apartment building where his girlfriend lives. She owns the minivan the suspect was driving, according to Nicodemus.

Police arrested the suspect, a 39-year-old man, for allegations of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR