The Missouri River has been dropping in recent days in the Leavenworth area. But the river made a slight rise Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Missouri River has been dropping in recent days in the Leavenworth area. But the river made a slight rise Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The river remains in a flood stage.

The Missouri River had been dropping in Leavenworth since June 1 when it crested at 28.61 feet.

The river reaches a flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

By Wednesday evening, the river had dropped to 20.48 feet. But the river began to rise during the night.

By noon Thursday, the river was at 20.63.

A National Weather Service forecast predicted the river would crest again at around 20.7 feet Thursday evening. The forecast predicts the river will then start to drop again, falling out of flood stage this weekend.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, blamed Thursday’s slight rise of the river on rainfall to the north of Leavenworth.

“They had a lot more rain up north,” she said.