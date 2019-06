Garry and Donna Stukey, of Newton, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday (June 28, 2019).

Garry Stukey and Donna Brichacek were married on June 28, 1959.

The couple have two children, Marla (Mark) Smith and Gregg (Robin) Stukey of Newton.

Their oldest son, Garry, preceded them in death in 2014.

Cards can be mailed to 916 Cherry Hills Dr., Newton, KS 67114.