The cause of a fire at a Tonganoxie apartment building remains under investigation, according to the city’s fire chief.

No injuries were reported. Six people were displaced by the fire.

The fire was reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday at 102 E. Second St.

Tonganoxie Fire Chief John Zimbelman described the structure as a fourplex apartment building.

Zimbelman said in a news release that Tonganoxie firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke in the attic area.

A request was made for off-duty members of the Tonganoxie Fire Department to respond to the fire. Mutual aid also was requested from the fire departments from Fairmount, Reno Stranger and Tonganoxie townships as well as Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

The American Red Cross also was contacted to provide assistance to the residents of the building who were displaced.