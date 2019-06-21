A website has ranked Leavenworth as the 11th best city in Kansas to live in.

The list was compiled by the ChamberofCommerce.org website.

The list includes a limited number of cities in Kansas. Leavenworth is the only city in Leavenworth County to appear on the list of 19 cities.

A news release from Rob Lora, media outreach manager for ChamberofCommerce.org, described the website as being “dedicated to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs start, market, finance and grow their businesses.”

According to Lora, researchers for the website gathered data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to compile the list of best cities to live in. They looked at five factors – employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.

The city of Leawood was ranked No. 1 on the list. The top six Kansas cities on the list are located in Johnson County.

To view the full list, visit www.chamberofcommerce.org/best-cities-to-live-in-kansas

