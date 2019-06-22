Looking for an idea to bring together several local bands and performers for a good cause, Blake Blackim was inspired by his own band, Sunset Sinners.

The Salina-based quartet, which performs old-school southern rock with a bit of red dirt country and a lot of rock attitude, has always been about patriotism, said Blackim, drummer for the band and owner of Salina's Midwest Music.

"We have a following of a lot of military veterans," He said. "The Rockin' the Fe event has been so successful, we wanted to do a summer show, something close to the Fourth of July, something with a real patriotic feel to it."

So Blackim came up with Red, White & Brews, a concert event featuring four local bands and musicians that pays tribute to military personnel, first responders, firefighters and law enforcement.

"I want them to relax, have fun and feel appreciated for what they do," he said. "I don't think they get enough of that."

Red, White & Brews will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

Tickets are $20 and $40, with special 2-for-1 offers available for military personnel and first responders, Blackim said.

First on the lineup will be Salina singer-songwriter Taylor Kline, who will perform on guitar and harmonica. After his popular local band Herringbone disbanded in 2018, Kline has been performing high-energy solo shows, combining original material with covers of favorite musicians such as Neil Young and Van Morrison.

Northcutt is one of Salina's favorite contemporary country bands, fronted by Rob Northcutt, himself a Salina firefighter for many years. Northcutt's new ensemble will be performing both originals and contemporary country classic covers.

The Brady Weston Band, headed by vocalist Brady "Weston" Donley, is a red dirt country band who released their debut album in 2017. Donley described his lyrics as inspired from real life experience working on the family farm.

The popular Sunset Sinners will close the program with a collection of old-school southern rock and red dirt country, ramped up to a patriotic fervor.

Blackim said Sunset Sinners recently recorded an original song, "Always Time for One More Beer," and will be doing a video shoot of the song during Friday's Stiefel performance.

The show has gotten strong support from local law enforcement and the Salina Fire Department, Blackim said.

"We've met with the police chief, fire chief, captain of the highway patrol and the head of military affairs (at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce)," he said. "We let them know what we were doing and encouraged them to attend. They thought it was awesome that we're doing this. We want to give them a laid-back setting, where they can sit back, have a brew and listen to good music."

If all goes well this year, Blackim would like to see this concert become an annual tribute event for law enforcement, military and first responders.

"I think they appreciate being recognized," he said. "And we want them to show up each year and feel appreciated."