For Leavenworth County residents, summer was ushered in with storms.

Friday marked the first official day of summer. And the day began with thunderstorms in the area.

Various severe weather watches and warnings were issued for Leavenworth County. Heavy rain from the storms resulted in a flood warning for Stranger Creek in the Easton area.

The storms also resulted in reports of tree and power line damage in parts of the county, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Buchanan said rain totals from the storms in Leavenworth County ranged from 0.75-1.5 inches depending on the location. She estimated that winds from an early morning storm that passed through the county reached 50 mph.

Stranger Creek was on the rise Friday in Leavenworth County.

By 2:45 p.m., the creek had reached a depth of 10.67 feet in the Easton area. The creek reaches its flood stage for the area at 17 feet.

A National Weather Service forecast predicts the creek would crest Saturday morning at 18.9 feet, placing it in a moderate flood stage.

The creek also was on the rise near Tonganoxie. But the NWS was not predicting the creek would flood in this area of the county.

NWS forecasters also are expecting the Missouri River to rise over the weekend in the Leavenworth area.

The river, which remains in a flood stage, has been dropping in recent days after it crested at 28.61 feet June 1.

The river reaches a flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the river was at 20.68 feet. But a NWS forecast for the river predicts it will rise to 21.3 feet by Sunday evening and then begin to drop again.

The forecast predicts the river will drop out of its flood stage by Wednesday morning.

