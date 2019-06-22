Summer, which officially arrived Friday, is regarded as the deadliest days of the year for teen drivers.

Memorial Day to Labor Day, when students are out of school, is a time period known as the 100 deadliest days for young, inexperienced drivers.

A study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the average number of deadly teen vehicle crashes climbs 15% during the summer compared to the rest of the year.

Over the past five years, 3,500 people across the nation have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers, according to AAA.

“Crash data shows that teens are a vulnerable driver group with a higher probability of being involved in crashes,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “And while teens may make mistakes when first learning to drive, it is important to continue educating them about safety behind the wheel so they avoid the reckless behaviors that put themselves and others at risk on the road.”

According to the study, teens are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash from June through September.

The AAA found that distracted driving, not using safety belts and speeding are the leading factors in deadly teen crashes.

AAA Kansas recently launched a new, multi-year initiative that aims to reduce deaths and injuries as a result of cell phone use by drivers. “Don’t Drive Intoxicated – Don’t Drive Intexticated” is the theme of AAA’s multimedia traffic safety education campaign created to make distracted driving as socially unacceptable as drinking and driving.

According to We Save Lives, a nonprofit highway safety advocacy organization, an average of 260 teenagers are killed in vehicle accidents during the time period from Memorial Day to Labor Day, approximately a 25% increase compared to other months of the year.

Awareness campaigns by various entities, including law enforcement agencies and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are revitalized each year in early summer to raise awareness of the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers.