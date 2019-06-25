Members of the public are invited to attend a screening of an independent film Wednesday at the Lansing Community Library.

Members of the public are invited to attend a screening of an independent film Wednesday at the Lansing Community Library.

The Out of the Festival event, which will begin at 6 p.m., is a partnership between the First City Film Festival and the library, which is located at 730 First Terrace. The event is free.

The short film "Tell My Family I Love Them" will be screened during the event. And those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak with filmmakers Erik Harken and Gary Lange, who is a Leavenworth native.

Tisha Swart-Entwistle, director of the First City Film Festival, said "Tell My Family I Love Them" deals with the death of a family member but she considers the content of the short film to be "PG."

Light snacks will be served during the event.

"Tell My Family I Love Them" was featured at the First City Film Festival earlier this year and received awards at the festival.

Swart-Entwistle said Wednesday's event is a way to bring the annual film festival to the public. She said the screening will also help expose people to independent films.

This year marked the second year for the First City Film Festival, which takes place in Leavenworth.

For more information about Wednesday's Out of the Festival event, email firstcityfilm@gmail.com.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR