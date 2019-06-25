Some roadways in Leavenworth County remained flooded Monday morning following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Areas of Leavenworth County received between four and five inches of rain from Friday evening through Sunday, said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

"We had numerous reports of flash flooding (on Saturday)" Buchanan said.

There also were reports of wind damage in the Leavenworth and Lansing area as a result of storms that passed through the area Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall resulted in flooding from Stranger Creek, which extends from the north end of the county to the south end.

The creek crested at 20.49 feet early Monday morning at Easton, placing it in what is considered a moderate flood stage.

The creek enters a minor flood stage in the Easton area when it rises to 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek had dropped to 19.61 feet by 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Stranger Creek was in a minor flood stage in southern Leavenworth County.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the creek was at 24.74 feet near Tonganoxie. The creek enters a minor flood stage for this area of the county at 23 feet.

A NWS forecast predicted the creek would crest later Monday at 25.2 feet.

Flooding from the creek resulted several roadways being closed over the weekend including Kansas 192 Highway at Easton, according to Buchanan.

The Missouri River also was on the rise Monday following the weekend storms.

At noon., the river had reached 22.53 feet in Leavenworth. A NWS forecast predicted the river would crest early this morning at 22.7 feet.

The Missouri River reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

The river has been in a flood stage in this area for more than a month.

The river crested June 1 at 28.61 feet and had been dropping. The river went on the rise again following recent rainfall.

The weekend storms come during what has been a rainy year so far in the region.

As of Sunday morning, 31.89 inches of rain has fallen in the Kansas City area. The normal amount of rainfall for an entire year in the Kansas City area is 38.86 inches, according information posted on the Facebook page for the NWS office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

There also is a strong chance that area residents will continue to experience rainy conditions during the month of July.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in Leavenworth, according to the NWS.

Weather conditions for the remainder of the week are expected to be dry.

