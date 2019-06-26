The website for the city of Leavenworth has a new look.

The city’s new website was launched last week, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

Bower said there still are a lot of city officials working on the website.

“But I’ve been pleased with the overall look,” she said.

She said photographs on the new website appear brighter and more clear than the old site.

She said the new website also seems to load faster.

The new website’s design adapts better to any size of screen, no matter if the visitor is using a smartphone or tablet computer.

“You can still see the basic features of the website,” Bower said. “On the old website you really couldn’t do that.”

The city is using a new web address, www.leavenworthks.org, for the website. But Bower said people who use the city’s old address will be redirected to the new website.

With the launch of the new website, city officials have been updating content and removing information that is no longer correct.

Bower said the city paid $36,000 for the creation of a new website. This included the design, a content management system and training.

The fee also includes the creation of a new website for the Leavenworth Convention and Visitors Bureau. But the new CVB website has not yet been launched.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR