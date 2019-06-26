A traffic stop in northern Leavenworth County turned up suspect drugs, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway north of Happy Hollow Road.

Deputies stopped a 2005 BMW 5 Series vehicle because the driver was believed to have a suspended license, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from a K-9 unit from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. After the possible presence of a controlled substance was detected, officers searched the vehicle. About 60 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine was seized, according to Sherley.

The driver, a 30-year-old Lancaster woman, and her two passengers, a 41-year-old Atchison man and an 18-year-old Atchison woman, were taken to the Leavenworth County Jail.