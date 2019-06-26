Local residents do not have to wait until the Fourth of July to see a fireworks show.

The city of Lansing will have its annual Independence Day celebration Friday at Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park, 15650 Gilman Road.

And people who want to see fireworks shows on July 4 can visit Fort Leavenworth or Basehor.

Tim Dossey, event and marketing coordinator for Lansing, said the city’s Independence Day celebration on Friday will have extra pyrotechnics because of the cancellation of an earlier show.

A fireworks display that had been planned for the Lansing DAZE festival was canceled in May because of weather.

“It should help boost our show a little bit,” Dossey said.

He said Friday’s show will include music synchronized to the fireworks as well as narration. He said there also will be lasers and other stage effects.

Dossey said people who watch the fireworks from outside Bernard Park will not be able to enjoy the full effect of the show.

The parking area at Bernard Park will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the Independence Day celebration.

A local disc jockey will be playing music from 6-10 p.m. Food vendors also will be set up in the park. And there will be inflatable rides for children.

Dossey said a beer tent will be open from 6-9 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin around 10 p.m. following remarks from Lansing Mayor Mike Smith.

“We encourage everyone to come out early for the event,” Dossey said.

He encourages people to bring chairs, coolers and possibly a Frisbee to throw around.

After 7 p.m., there will be a parking fee at Bernard Park of $1 per vehicle. Gates to the park will close at 9:30 p.m.

People also can take advantage of a free bus service that will shuttle them from Lansing High School, 1412 147th St., to the park.

The last bus available before the fireworks show will leave the high school parking lot at 9:15 p.m. Following the show, the buses will return people to the high school.

Fort Leavenworth’s July 4 festivities will take place around Merritt Lake. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with music from a disc jockey. There also will be bounce houses and other children’s activities, according to a website for Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

At 8:30 p.m., there will be a Salute to the Union ceremony. A fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

The Fort Leavenworth event is open to the public, but visitors to the military installation should plan on possible delays as they enter the post.

Basehor's Booming with Pride celebration will take place July 4 at Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 N 155th St.

Food trucks will be available at the high school starting at 5:30 p.m., according to a flier for the event posted on the Basehor Pride Facebook page.

A parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road. The parade will end at the high school.

The fireworks show will begin at about 9 p.m.

