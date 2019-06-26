A man survived a jump from the Centennial Bridge to the Missouri River on Monday, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 11:49 a.m.

The man who attempted suicide was rescued by members of a diving team who were training in the area, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The man already had been pulled from the water when police officers arrived.