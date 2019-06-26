A motorcyclists was arrested after he allegedly led a deputy on a pursuit in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday at Kansas 16 Highway and Leavenworth Road.

A deputy began the pursuit after his radar gun reportedly recorded a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to eventually stop the motorcycle at K-16 and 74th Street in neighboring Jefferson County, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old McLouth man, was taken into custody.