When they met Tuesday, Leavenworth city commissioners voted to resurface basketball courts at Bob Dougherty Park.

Commissioners approved a bid from Riggs Recreation Equipment, Kansas City, Kansas, in the amount of $113,732.

Brian Bailey, Leavenworth park superintendent, said the courts have become riddled with cracks over the years and have become a safety concern.

City Manager Paul Kramer said city officials have been planning the project for a couple of years as part of the city’s Capital Improvements Program.

He said the courts at Bob Dougherty Park are the only outdoor basketball courts in the city.

“That court gets a lot of play,” Commissioner Mark Preisinger said.

Riggs Recreation Equipment provided the lowest of two bids submitted for the project. But the bid was more than what had been budgeted in the CIP for the project.

The CIP has only $89,750 budgeted for the project.

Kramer said there is contingency funding included in the CIP, and money left over from projects that came in under budget also can be used.

City officials also had requested that bidders provide an additional bid for replacing a fence at the park. But Riggs Recreation Equipment did not provide an alternate bid for the fence. And no action was taken Tuesday regarding the fence.

Bailey said Riggs Recreation Equipment will have 90 days to resurface the courts. But he said the courts probably will be closed for three weeks to a month.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, believes the courts were installed in 1999.

Bailey said the courts have been resealed since then.

