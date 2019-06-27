County officials have been waiving fees at the Leavenworth County Transfer Station for residents disposing of debris from a recent tornado.

County officials have been waiving fees at the Leavenworth County Transfer Station for residents disposing of debris from a recent tornado.

But officials will stop waiving the fees at the end of the day on July 13.

That was a decision announced Wednesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Commission.

An EF-4 tornado passed through the Linwood area on May 28.

Leavenworth County Public Works Director Mike Spickelmier reviewed the fee waiver Wednesday with commissioners. He said $3,167 worth of fees already have been waived for residents of southern Leavenworth County who hauled debris to the Transfer Station, which is located at 24967 136th St. in Lansing.

The Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the county’s website.

By now, many of the homeowners who were impacted by the tornado are using insurance money to hire commercial companies to help with cleanup, Spickelmier said.

He said fees at the Transfer Station are not being waived for commercial haulers.

Also Wednesday, Spickelmier announced a consultant has been selected to help with a Millwood Road bridge replacement project.

According to Spickelmier, the consultant, GBA of Lenexa, will do design work for the project and also help with construction administration.

An existing bridge on Millwood Road that spans across Stranger Creek north of Easton has been closed since early February when a hole was discovered in the structure. County officials plan to construct a new bridge.

Spickelmier said county officials are negotiating a contract with GBA. He said the contract may be brought before the County Commission next week for approval.

He said county officials are still working on a timeline for the bridge replacement project.

“It would be our intention to begin as soon as possible,” he said after the meeting.

