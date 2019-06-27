No injuries were reported after a fire at a Leavenworth duplex apartment building, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday at 230 Ottawa St. Five people were displaced by the fire, according to Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department.

The fire started in a second story bedroom and extended into an attic. Two people were in the apartment at the time and noticed smoke. When they investigated the smoke, they discovered the bedroom was on fire.

DeMaranville said the duplex building is an old house that was divided into two units.

In addition to members of the Leavenworth Fire Department, firefighters from Fort Leavenworth and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 responded.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the people who were displaced.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” DeMaranville said.

He estimated that the fire caused $60,000 in damage.

