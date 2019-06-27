All things western will be celebrated July 12 as the Leavenworth County Historical Society hosts its annual Wild West Casino Night.

The event will be held from 6-11 p.m. at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The event will feature numerous gambling games including mouse roulette and bingo.

The evening will include a chuck wagon dinner to include chicken and brisket.

Attendees will “gamble” with $5,000 of play casino money.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a western themed outfit. There will also be a costume contest.

The event will also include games, activities and a silent auction.

A suggested donation of $30 per person is asked, or $35 per person after July 1. Tickets can be obtained online at www.leavenworthhistory.org

Some remaining tickets may be available at the door on the night of the event, but the annual fundraiser typically sells out fast.

Proceeds from the event help support the activities of the Leavenworth County Historical Society and its operation of the Carroll Mansion Museum.

For more information, contact the Leavenworth County Historical Society at 913-682-7759 or visit its website, www.leavenworthhistory.org

The LCHS is located at the Carroll Mansion Museum, 1128 Fifth Ave.