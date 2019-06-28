A man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer is getting a new attorney.

Anthony A. Dunkle appeared Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court, and his court-appointed attorney, Matthew Tillma, was allowed to withdraw from the case.

Tillma has accepted a position with a law firm and will no longer be practicing criminal law, according to his written motion to withdraw from the case.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said Benjamin Casad will be appointed as Dunkle’s new attorney.

Dunkle, 36, is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident that was reported in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

Gibbens scheduled a hearing for this morning so Dunkle can appear in court with his new attorney.

Assistant County Attorney Bryanna Hanschu noted in court Thursday that a preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for July 30.

Gibbens said he would prefer to keep the hearing scheduled for July 30.

Hanschu said she will speak with Casad about the case.

Tillma said he also will contact Casad about the case.

Dunkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

