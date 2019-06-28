For more than 20 years, Basehor Pride has sponsored the city’s Fourth of July celebration and this year’s event is going to be larger than ever.

New this year will be additional local food trucks including the VFW Food Wagon, Traci’s Shaved Ice, Taco Tank, KC Smashers, Boyer’s Meatballs, Kona Ice and KB’s Smokehouse. Those food trucks will be located in the parking lot of Basehor-Linwood High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. July 4.

The traditional parade down 155th Street will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include entries from families who decorate their children’s bicycles, the Fairmount Township Fire Department as well as other surrounding departments, Basehor Police Department cars, floats made by community organizations, classic cars and floats created by local businesses. Many entries will include people tossing candy to parade attendees.

Another tradition of the Fourth of July celebration includes selection of the parade’s grand marshal. Well-known Basehor resident Tammy Potts will serve as this year’s grand marshal. Potts moved to Basehor in 1973 and is the director of Basehor-Linwood Mentors and CareCats for USD 458 and was involved in the recent collection of supplies for Linwood residents effected by the EF-4 tornado that tore through the town. She learned firsthand that the Basehor-Linwood community is all about family.

“We truly are a village,” she said. “We are grateful for all of the caring adults who shape the lives of our children in USD 458. Through strong partnerships, we preserve history, protect our elderly and show compassion for our Leavenworth County patrons and animals. You can make a difference.”

At 9 p.m., everyone is invited to the BLHS football stadium for a fireworks display. There is no entry fee, but donations are used to fund next year’s fireworks display. Prior to the fireworks, an honor guard will present the American flag.

Resident Jamie Oswald attended Basehor’s Fourth of July parade 20 years ago and wasn’t impressed by it since it contained mainly firetrucks and old cars. Now she has a different perspective.

“It pretty much still is the same now but having lived here for 18 years, I see what else it is,” Oswald said. “I see a true sense of pride for our country and our little slice of America in Kansas. If you can take a moment and ‘feel’ it, it’s a small town community in our ever growing sub-rural landscape.”

If you are interested in being part of the parade, contact Melissa Bosley via email at basehorjuly4@gmail.com to request an entry form.

Beth Kornegay is a freelance writer covering news and events in the city of Basehor. If you have a story idea, email her at gabi_kansas@yahoo.com