The city of Leavenworth’s Brush Site was closed Thursday, and the site will no longer be open on Thursdays.

The Brush Site, which serves as a drop-off location for organic waste, will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The site is located at 1803 S. Second St.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the site will be closed on Thursday to free staff members so they can work on the replacement of signs that identify street names.

McDonald said Thursday typically has been the least busiest day of the week for the Brush Site.