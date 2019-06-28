The campground at Riverfront Park is being used as a staging area for crews who are working on an exposed pipeline, according to a city official.

The campground at Riverfront Park is being used as a staging area for crews who are working on an exposed pipeline, according to a city official.

The issue came up earlier this week during a Leavenworth City Commission meeting. Commissioner Mark Preisinger asked about materials and construction equipment that had been placed in the campground area.

Parks Superintendent Brian Bailey said the city had granted permission for the campground to be used as a staging area for the project. He said the exposed pipeline is upriver from Leavenworth.

The campground at Riverfront Park has been closed to the public since it was flooded earlier this year.