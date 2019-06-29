A Basehor man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for electronic solicitation of children and lewd and lascivious behavior.

William L. Battle Jr., 50, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court in two cases.

In one, he was sentenced to two counts of electronic solicitation. In the other case, he was sentenced to one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

The crimes reportedly occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Battle pleaded guilty to the charges June 3.

The 23.5-year sentence imposed Friday by District Judge Micheal Gibbens was more than the 20-year prison sentence that had been recommended as part of a plea agreement.

One of the victims made a statement during Friday's sentencing hearing.

"Surviving the last three years has made me a stronger person," he said.

He asked the judge to give Battle the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Family members of victims also spoke during the hearing. And a letter from the father of one of the victims was read in court.

Gibbens said he had understand that the victims were in agreement with the plea deal. But he noted that people who spoke Friday were asking for the maximum sentence. He said the sentence being recommended was not the maximum sentence.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said it was explained to victims that their input is valuable but ultimately she reaches the decision regarding a plea agreement.

Defense attorney Jonathan Laurans said he had advised Battle to waive his right to make a statement during the sentencing hearing.

"I just don't believe enough can be said," Laurans said.

Laurans said he did not believe anything said by Battle would satisfy anyone.

When given the opportunity to speak, Battle made brief comments in which he said he was sorry for putting people through what happened. Battle said he also was sorry to his family, friends and neighbors.

Gibbens said he believed Battle got some feeling Friday of the harm that he had caused to the victims.

The judge said the victims were innocent young children who were preyed upon.

Gibbens said Battle already had received a reduction in sentence because the charges against had been reduced in severity.

Gibbens sentenced Battle to 267 months, or 22.25 years, in the case with the electronic solicitation charges. In other case, the judge imposed a 15-month prison sentence. He ordered that the sentences from the two cases run consecutive.

Gibbens said 918 days that Battle has spent in jail will be counted toward his sentence.

