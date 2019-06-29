The 22nd Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration this year will be held at a new location.

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Arena, located at 608 S. 14th Ave., will be the site of this year's display.

"Due to the installation of the turf fields in the drainage area between the middle school and Fire Station 1, Fire Training Center, we are no longer able to use that space as an area to shoot them from," said Dodge City public information specialist Abbey Martin. "Where the fields are now was the primary area that the fireworks debris would land and the heat could potentially damage the turf."

Gates for the fireworks will open at 7 p.m.

Concession and beverage stands will be open with the fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

Spectators will be able to watch from the grandstands or in the parking lot.

The Dodge City Police Department will be patrolling the parking lot to ensure a safe event for everyone.

Personal fireworks and alcohol will not be permitted anywhere on the grounds.

The community fireworks show was established to fill a void when it was illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city limits. It has continued because of community support and the regional draw.

The City of Dodge City thanked sponsors that made this year's fireworks display possible.

The sponsors are Bill Quillen; Nannette Pogue; Corey and Jennie Keller; Terry Rabe; Comanche Beverage; Parker Haskins; Conant Construction; Roto-Mix; Overhead Door; Wessel Iron Inn Vestments II; LLC Hotel; DC Rotary Club; Fidelity State Bank Credit Union of Dodge City; Smoll & Banning; First Dental; Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce; Wendy’s fundraiser; National Beef; Cattle Trail Inc.; DC Festivals; Centera Bank; Truck Center Company; Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas; Victory Electric; KOCH, Cargill Meat Solutions; Ford County; and the City of Dodge City.

