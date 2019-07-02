Man sentenced for attacks on Nex-Tech

LARNED — Michael D. Golightley, 35, Larned, was sentenced Monday to 27 months in federal prison for attacks on an internet service provider, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In April, a jury convicted Golightley on seven counts of damaging a protected computer and one count of threatening to damage a protected computer.

During the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that he contacted an entity called DDosCity to arrange for a series of attacks on Nex-Tech’s computers, the release said.

Nex-Tech is an internet service provider with offices in Hays, Lenora, Beloit, Concordia, Courtland, Dodge City, Downs, Great Bend, Hill City, Hoxie, McPherson, Norton, Osborne, Phillipsburg, Plainville, Quinter, Russell, Salina, Smith Center, Stockton, and WaKeeney. Its commercial customers include the Pawnee County Courthouse and the Jordan Memorial Library, Larned.

Prosecutors presented evidence that during March 30-31, 2017, Nex-Tech was hit by three denials of service attacks that overloaded the company’s servers, the release said. Golightley sent threats before the attacks, the release said.

He was angry about the company removing an ad he placed on Nex-Tech Classifieds for a PlayStation 3 game that had been “'jail broken,'” or modified to bypass a system security check. Golightley placed the ad a second time and sent Nex-Tech a warning that he would “‘violate this site by bringing it offline’” if the ad were removed again.

“‘If u make me upset, I will retaliate — your choice,’” he wrote, the release said.

Man sentenced for child sex crimes

ANTHONY — Kevin Ray Jeter, 44, Anthony, was sentenced Monday to more than 29 years in prison for child sex crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Jeter was sentenced to 353 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Originally charged with multiple counts, in May 2018 Jeter pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Chief Judge William R. Mott accepted the plea and pronounced sentencing in Harper County District Court, a press release said.

The crimes occurred between December 2014 and October 2016. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Anthony Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office, the release said.