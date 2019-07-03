Authorities are looking for a Leavenworth teen who has been missing since she graduated high school in May.

Amani Sparks was last seen May 18, which was the same day she graduated from Leavenworth High School.

Sparks told her mother she was going to spend a couple of days with a friend. But she never visited her friend, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

After Sparks had been gone a few days, her mother tried to telephone her and contact through text messages.

Her mother received a response on May 25. Her mother had asked her daughter to return the vehicle she had borrowed.

"The text reply was, 'OK,'" Nicodemus said.

Sparks was reported missing to the police on June 12.

At the time, Sparks was 17. She has since turned 18.

"She was reported missing as a juvenile," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said friends of Sparks have indicated she may have gone to St. Louis to meet a man. But Nicodemus said police do not know the man's name or his exact whereabouts.

Service to Sparks' cell phone has been discontinued.

"We would like to know what's going on," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said he would like provide Sparks' family with peace of mind.

Sparks was driving a red 2001 Ford Escape, which she borrowed from her mother.

Nicodemus said police have information that the vehicle may be in the St. Louis area.

"We're working with law enforcement in the St. Louis area to try to locate her and the vehicle," he said.

Sparks is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

People with information about Sparks' whereabouts can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can leave anonymous tips by calling the Police Department's clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

