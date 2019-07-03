While some Leavenworth County residents may be traveling this holiday weekend, those who stay home will have the opportunity to attend a local fireworks show on Thursday.

Fort Leavenworth will host an annual Fourth of July celebration at Merritt Lake. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday with music from a disc jockey as well as bounce houses and other children's activities. There also will be food vendors, according to the website for Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

At 8:30 p.m., there will be a Salute to the Union ceremony, which will honor each state with cannon fire.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at about 9:30 p.m.

There also will be a fireworks show Thursday in Basehor.

Basehor's Booming with Pride celebration will take place at Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 N 155th St.

Food trucks will be available at the high school starting at 5:30 p.m., according to a flier for the event posted on the Basehor Pride Facebook page.

A parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road. The parade will end at the high school.

The fireworks show will begin at about 9 p.m.