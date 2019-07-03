The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights baseball team is heading down the home stretch with a sweep of Hutchinson Tuesday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton rallied to win the first game 8-7 in five innings and the second game 12-2 in four innings.

The Junior Knights were aided by 18 walks and five hit batters in the twinbill.

“We definitely got some gifts,” Newton coach Reagan McCloud said. “But the harder you work, the luckier you get. I’d like to think that’s what happened in the second game. We filled the zone up better and got better at bats. That translated into a little luck. That’s the third and fourth time we’ve beat them. That will give us a little bit more confidence.”

In the first game, Hutchinson scored on a Malaki Miller double followed by a Zach Hogan single.

Newton scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Drew Barron tripled and came home on a Carson Considine ground out. Dawson Ellette was hit by a pitch and scored on a Sterling Lies single.

An error in the top of the third led to a pair of Hutchinson runs. Newton scored a run on an error in the bottom of the third.

At hit batter and a walk to open the top of the fourth inning led to four Hutchinson runs. Newton came back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth on two hits and two walks. Luke Hirsh put Newton in the lead with a two-run single.

Hutchinson went down in order in the top of the fifth.

Newton was outhit 10-5 in the game.

Miller and Zach Hogan each finished with two hits for Hutchinson. Hogan and Graydon Peck each drove in two runs.

Considine and Hirsh each drove in two runs for Newton.

Jake Schmidt pitched 1.2 innings for the win, allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts. Barron threw 3.1 innings in the start, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Peck took the loss for Hutchinson in relief of Bobby Garland. Peck allowed one earned run on two hits with two walks. Garland allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

In the second game, Newton took a 9-1 lead in the first inning, aided by seven walks, a hit and an error. An error in the third inning led to another Hutchinson run.

Cade Valdez hit a two-run double in the fourth. A Karson Keeler triple and Joel Franz single ended the game.

Valdez pitched a complete-game win for Newton, allowing one earned run, six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Hutchinson starter Malaki Miller faced seven batters in the loss. Kellen O’Sullivan struck out two in two innings. Julian Graciano finished the game.

Miller and Brody Hester each went two for two hitting for Hutchinson.

Newton batted 13 players in the second game. Hutchinson batted all 11 players suited in both games.

Monday night, the Junior Knights were awarded a pair of forfeit wins over the Wichita Junior Aviators, which was unable to play.

Newton hosts Derby at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by El Dorado at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road to end the regular season.

Newton hosts a Class A zone tournament beginning July 14.

“We have two more chances to play before zone,” McCloud said. “The seedings are pretty much fleshed out. It will be good to use a couple more pitchers to see who we can use at zone. This will be a good chance for us.”

First game

Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Miller 3b;3;2;2;0

Garland eh;2;0;0;0

Hogan cf;3;0;2;2

Graciano 1b;2;1;0;0

Hester lf;1;1;0;0

Akins 2b;2;0;1;0

O’Sullivan 1b;2;1;1;1

Stoffel ss;2;1;1;1

Mayberry c;2;1;1;0

Hollingsworth rf;2;0;1;1

Peck eh;2;0;1;2

TOTALS;23;7;10;7

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Valdez ss;1;1;0;0

Keeler 2b;1;0;0;1

Franz cf;2;1;1;1

Schmidt 3b;2;1;0;0

Barron rf;2;2;1;1

Considine 1b;1;0;0;2

Hirsh lf;2;0;1;0

Ellette eh;2;1;0;0

Ruggero c;1;1;1;0

Lies rf;1;0;1;1

Slechta 3b;1;1;0;0

TOTALS;15;8;5;8

Hutchinson;102;40;—7

Newton;021;5x;—8

E — Ruggero, Valdez, Akins, Stoffel. LOB — Hut. 4, New. 8. 2B — Miller, O’Sullivan. 3B — Barron. SB — Valdez, Schmidt 2, Franz 2, Barron, Ruggero, Mayberry. CS — Hogan. Sac. Bunt — Hirsh. Sac. Fly — Keeler, Franz.

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Garland;3;3;3;3;3;3

Peck, L;1;2;5;1;2;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Barron;3.1;7;6;6;2;3

Schmidt, W;13.2;1;1;0;3

WP — Barron 4. PB — . Balk — Peck. HBP — Considine 2 (Garland 2), Elette (Garland), Schmidt (Garland), Graciano (Barron), Valdez (Peck). Time — 1:46.

Second game

Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Miller 3b;2;2;2;0

Garland c;2;0;0;0

Hogan cf;1;0;0;0

Graciano 1b;1;0;0;1

Hester lf;2;0;2;1

Akins eh;1;0;0;0

O’Sullivan p;2;0;0;0

Stoffel ss;1;0;1;0

Mayberry 2b;2;0;1;0

Hollinsgworth rf;2;0;0;0

Peck eh;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;17;2;6;2

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Valdez p;2;1;1;2

Keeler ss;1;2;1;0

Franz cf;3;1;1;1

Barron lf;1;1;0;0

Schmidt 3b;0;1;0;0

Hirsh eh;0;1;0;0

Elette 1b;1;1;0;1

Schulte rf;2;1;1;1

Loomis eh;2;0;0;1

Slechta eh;2;0;0;0

Ruggerio c;1;1;1;0

Livesay cr;0;1;0;0

Mick 2b;0;1;0;0

Lies eh;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;16;12;5;6

Hutchinson;101;0;—2

Newton;900;3;—12

There were two outs when the game ended.

E — Keeler 2, O’Sullivan. LOB — Hut. 7, New. 6. 2B — Valdez. 3B — Keeler. SB — Miller 2, Stoffel, Keeler, Livesay-cr. Sac. Fly — Graciano.

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Miller, L;0;0;7;5;6;0

O’Sullivan;2;1;2;2;6;2

Graciano;1.2;4;3;3;1;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Valdez, W;4;6;2;1;3;7

Miller faced seven batters in the first inning.

WP — Valdez, Miller 3, O’Sullivan 5. Balk — Valdez. Time — 1:27.