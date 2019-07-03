Burglar found upside down on inversion table

SALINA — A rural Salina man found an alleged burglary in his basement early Tuesday morning stuck and hanging upside down on an inversion table.

According to a report by Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, Matthew Hawkman, 41, heard cries for help coming from the basement of his residence in the 1300 block of East Stimmel Road about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. When he went downstairs to investigate, he found 39-year-old Jamey Sanders of rural Salina stuck on Hawkman's father's inversion table and hanging upside down.

When Hawkman asked Sanders what he was doing in his basement, Sanders replied, "They told me to come here."

Melander said Hawkman freed Sanders and escorted him out of the house. When deputies contacted Sanders, they found him in possession of cranberry juice taken from the residence.

Sanders was arrested and faces a recommended charge of aggravated burglary.