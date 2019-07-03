It is estimated that 49 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, and local law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers to allow themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations.

It is estimated that 49 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, and local law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers to allow themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations.

"Stay off the phone and be patient," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley also encourages people to be patient. With warm temperatures and the potential for heavy traffic, he said tempers may be short.

AAA predicts that 48.9 people in the United States will travel this holiday weekend. A majority, 41.4 million, will be traveling by automobile, a record for Independence Day travel.

INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts drivers could face delays of as much as four times a normal commute. It is believed that today will be the busiest travel day on roadways, according to AAA.

AAA Kansas predicts that 450,000 Kansans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. A majority, about 370,000, will be traveling by car.

Sherley encourages drivers to make sure their vehicles are in good working condition before they head out. He also recommends that travelers carry water in their vehicles in case there is a breakdown in the warm weather.

Sherley also encourages people to wear their seat belts.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR