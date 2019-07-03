A Leavenworth woman has pleaded guilty to beating a child that she accused of stealing her drugs, according to a prosecution official.

Amber N. Bass, 30, pleaded guilty Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to abuse of a child.

The charge stemmed from a November incident.

Bass reportedly began punching the child in the head while accusing the child of stealing her drugs. When the child attempted to get away, Bass reportedly punched, bit and kicked the child, according to a news release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The child was able to break free and went to a family member's house.

Police officers who responded could see bruises and bite marks on the child.

As part of a plea agreement, a criminal threat charge was dismissed in the case. The prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend probation if certain conditions are met, according to court documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

