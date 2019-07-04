One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a cross-over crash early Thursday near Paxico in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. on Interstate 70, about a mile west of the Snokomo Road exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 1997 Ford Mustang that was eastbound on I-70 hydroplaned, crossed the center median and was struck by a 2016 Volvo semi-trailer.

The driver of the Mustang, John D. Hobson, 52, of Berryton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hobson was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Michael P. McLaughlin, 32, of Blue Springs, Mo., also was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

An occupant of the semi, Halimah S. Majied, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported to have minor injuries. Majied, who was in the sleeper berth of the semi and wasn't wearing a safety restraint, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.