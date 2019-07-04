A steady rain on Thursday morning could put a damper on Fourth of July festivities in Topeka.

At least one neighborhood parade was canceled, while two others were postponed to Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

Sarah Teefey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said rain was expected to last through the morning, which a lesser chance for additional precipitation in the afternoon and evening.

"We've had a few calls already," Teefey said around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, referring to people calling in to find out when the rain will let up.

Here's the soggy forecast, at least as it pertains to the morning hours.

"We've got rain through the morning," she said, "then rain tapering off mid-day in and around Topeka."

The afternoon and evening are looking to be mostly rain-free, though there are still some "low-end chances" for more precipitation during those time periods, Teefey said.

The rain very likely could result in the postponement or cancellation of some Fourth of July-related activities scheduled for Thursday morning, Teefey added.

The Coillege Hill Parade and Turtle Race, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., was canceled because of the rain.

Two other parades, in the Collins Park and Potwin neighborhoods, were postponed from their morning start times to 2 p.m. Tuesday, providing the rain lets up. As of 11:40 a.m. Thursday, rain was still falling in downtown Topeka.

As of 7:35 a.m., Topeka had received 0.27 of an inch of rain since midnight.

Topeka should see a high of around 87 degrees on Thursday afternoo, with a high in the lower-90s on Friday, when more rain is possible.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Thursday, Independence Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

• Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.