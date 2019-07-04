Bison Stampede 5K Run/Walk

What: Runners will not go quietly into the bright and early morning as they run through the prairie at this Fourth of July 5K at Sandsage Bison Range. Bison will not be present on the course, which is a dirt road through the property.

When: Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Where: Sandsage Bison Range, 785 S Business, US-83

Cost: Registration is $15, or free for kids 12 and under. To pre-register, email sarahzukoff@gmail.com.

Fourth of July Parade

What: July Fourth will not vanish without a sight of this parade down Garden City’s Main Street. Contact Vets for Veterans at vetsforveteransgc@gmail.com for more information.

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: Downtown Main Street

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind

What: Watch the Wind live on and survive at this home game.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St.

Cost: Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Downtown Fireworks

What: Thursday, we celebrate our Independence Day with the City of Garden City’s fireworks display. The zoo’s West Green will be open for extended hours prior to the celebration. No personal fireworks or pets are allowed at the zoo.

When: The Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. and the fireworks will begin after sundown Thursday

Where: Lee Richardson Zoo

Computer Classes

What: Those struggling with technology are welcome to this class, which guides adult students through some computer or laptop basics. Guests are welcome to bring their own devices. Sign up by calling the library at 620-272-3680.

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

First Friday Art Walk

What: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses.

When/Where: 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, the GCCC Mercer Art Gallery and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts, all on Friday

White Sands Pupfish v. Garden City Wind

What: Fans can snack on concessions and enjoy an evening outdoors at this home game.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St.

Cost: Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Racing at Airport Raceway

What: Watch a packed roster of cars and go-karts, many in town for Fourth of July weekend, zoom around a dirt racetrack just outside Garden City.

When: Races begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City, not far from the Garden City Regional Airport.

Cost: Admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under.

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Peruse a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, hand-crafted items and more, at this weekly summer market,.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28

Where: The parking lot of Westlake Ace Hardware, 1210 Fleming St.

Southwest Spectacular Horse Show

What: 4-Hers can show their horses and win prizes and awards at this horse show.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Fairgrounds.

Cost: Registration is $10, with an extra $10 late fee.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic

What: Finney County Humane Society will hold the clinic

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Finney County Humane Society

Cost: Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

Friends of HorseThief Reservoir Bike Rodeo

What: Pack the park and celebrate July Fourth at this kids’ bike rodeo. Parents must be present to register.

When: Registration begins 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: HorseThief Reservoir in Jetmore

Laser a Box! at Great Plains MakerSpace

What: Learn how to build a custom engraved box at this class. Participants must be at least 16 years old, or accompanied by an adult, and have basic computer literacy. Anyone 16 and older who completes the class will be certified to use the laser on their own at any future Open Shop Saturday event.

When: Saturday

Where: Great Plains MakerSpace at Garden City Community College

Cost: $10

Horizons Book Club

What: Adults can read and discuss the book “Hidden Figures” together at this recurring book club at the library.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.

Concert and Movie in the Park

What: Listen to the musician Mike Doll and watch the American classic “Big Hero 6” back-to-back at this evening downtown.

When: The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

Where: Stevens Park

Cost: Free

White Sands Pupfish v. Garden City Wind

What: Wind fans can cheer on their home team at this Garden City game.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St.

Cost: Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.