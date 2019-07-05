A Garden City man was injured Wednesday afternoon after his car rolled one and a half times on Kansas Highway 25 in rural Grant County.

Rodney Crone, 60, of Garden City was traveling northbound on K-25 in a 2006 Chevy pickup at 12:55 p.m. when he fell asleep and veered into the south ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. He then woke up and over-corrected, skidding across the highway, rolling one and a half times and entering the north ditch. He was wearing his seat belt.

Crone was taken to Via Christi in Wichita with a suspected minor injury, according to the KHP. He was no longer at the hospital Thursday morning, according to Via Christi.