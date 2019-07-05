Nearing completion is a new horse barn, made possible by the family of Kimberly Dauner, to be ready in time for the July 24-27, 2019 Pratt County Fair.

More than 25 Pratt County 4-H horse project members and their families are looking forward to dedicating a new horse stalling facility at the Pratt County Fairgrounds this year.

“We are working on a special dedication ceremony during our fair show this year, to honor Kimberly Dauner, whose family made this all possible,” said 4-H and Open Class Horse Superintendent Shannon Bergner.

There is still some work to be done on the new barn, which is nestled in the same place as the previous horse stalling facility on the fairgrounds, but stands taller, and newer.

“It’s essentially in the same footprint as the previous barn,” Bergner said. “It will hold 10 stalls for 4-H project horses, but was a much-needed upgrade.”

The 4-H horse show activities take place July 23 and 24, before the actual start dates of this year’s Pratt County Fair, July 24-27.

“For the horse show, most of the participants show out of trailers,” Bergner said. “The new horse barn will be for those who want to have their horses on exhibit for fair-goers during the rest of the week.”

Bergner said there has never been any problem getting 4-H members to keep their horses on the fairgrounds during the fair week.

“We always have plenty of volunteers for that,” she said.

As the fair gets closer, more information will be released about the dedication ceremony for the new horse barn.

Pre-entries for the Pratt County 4-H and Open Class Horse show must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the Pratt County Extension Office.