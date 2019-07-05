Topeka police Sgt. Cody Burger figured if he was going to put roots down in Topeka, he had an obligation as a citizen to make the city the best place it can be.

Burger joined the downtown NOTO Momentum 2022 work group in January 2018, and that led to him getting involved in Topeka Forge.

He is a member of the Forge Board of Directors as well as co-chair of the leadership team.

"There are a lot of people in this community who are willing to help you if you have good ideas and you are willing to do positive stuff for the community," Burger said. "That's a lot of the reason I became part of it, to make it a good place to live."

Burger also wanted to get involved to represent the police department and get people exposed to what the police do in Topeka.

Burger joined TPD in 2008 and became sergeant in August 2018, making him the second youngest sergeant at TPD.

Burger also spearheaded the police department's See Topeka program, a security camera registry for officers to use to help solve area crimes.

Since beginning his career with TPD, Burger said he feels a lot more excitement in Topeka.

"There's a lot more positive aura around the downtown (and) NOTO area," Burger said. "Looking downtown and (at) NOTO, you see the businesses opening up — that wasn't like that 10 years ago when I started. When I would come out of the station, I would avoid going downtown because the street would kind of be busy but there wasn't much there. Now we go down Kansas because we like going down Kansas and it's a nice place to see."

Burger said he wants to see Topeka become a place that people are proud of.

"It's all about changing perception, but it's also about making sure we are staying at the forefront of these initiatives and bringing new things to Topeka so that it becomes exciting," Burger said.