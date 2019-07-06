Representatives of Leavenworth High School recently returned from two national conferences after placing in the top 10 in several competitive events.

Erika Janasz and Lizabeth Laduron attended the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which took place June 22-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

They took sixth place in a television digital production competition, according to Leavenworth High School teacher Ruth Striggow.

Sisi Wang, Morgan Johnson and Shanley Palmer attended the National Technology Student Association Conference, which took place June 28-July 2 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Wang placed third in a children’s story competition and fourth place in an essay competition on technology.

The team of Wang, Johnson and Palmer finished in the top 12 in a fashion design competition, according to Striggow.

Striggow believes the sixth-place finish by Janasz and Laduron is the second best showing Leavenworth High School has ever had at a national SkillsUSA conference.

Striggow said the two-member team was tasked with producing a promotional video about a Kentucky fairground facility.

For her third-place finish in the TSA children’s story competition, Wang created a book that included two audio pages. The pages of the book also were embossed with braille.

For the essay on technology competition, Wang had to read articles related to technology and complete an article review, according to Striggow.

For the fashion competition, Wang, Johnson and Palmer created two dresses inspired by “The Hunger Games” movie series.

Striggow said Wang will serve as the president of the TSA chapter at Leavenworth High School during the 2019-2020 school year.

“We’re already making really good plans and looking forward to doing lots of cool stuff,” Striggow said.

