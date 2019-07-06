The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade is still several months away. But organizers already are planning for a celebration of the parade’s 100th anniversary.

Diane Smith, secretary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee, said organizers are trying to create a festival-like atmosphere with four days of events that will conclude with this year’s parade on Nov. 11.

Smith said the Parade Committee is working with another local organization on the coordination of events that will lead up to the parade.

“We’re trying to make it like it was when they did the very first (parade),” she said.

The tradition of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade was launched Nov. 11, 1919, which was the first anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I. This first observance took place before the holiday was officially called Veterans Day, according to website for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

Smith said she has received confirmation that the White House will issue a proclamation later this year to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

She said proclamations also will be issued through the city of Leavenworth and the Kansas governor.

According to Smith, various dignitaries including celebrities from Leavenworth are being invited to this year’s parade.

Smith anticipates this year’s parade will be a little longer than usual.

Smith said she is trying to arrange for a flyover for the parade.

“My biggest thing – I’m fighting for this flyover,” she said.

The prize money for best floats in the parade is being increased this year. The prize for the first-place float will be $200. The prize for second place will be $150. The prize for third place will be $100.

Smith said organizers of the parade are encouraging people who want to participate in this year’s parade to start planning early.

People can submit a parade application by visiting the website www.lvvetsparade.com and clicking on “parade submission.”

People wanting more information about the parade can contact Smith by email at dsmith8325@kc.rr.com

Food vendors and clowns also are invited to contact Smith to participate in the planned festivities.

