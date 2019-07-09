A driver was in critical condition following a crash west of Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday south of Knight Road on Sundusky Road.

A 58-year-old Tonganoxie man was driving west on Sandusky Road when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve. He overcorrected and the vehicle went into a ditch. The car struck a driveway and went airborne, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle. The man was flown by helicopter to the University of Kanas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing, according to Sherley.

