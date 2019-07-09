A judge has scheduled a hearing to consider a motion for a new trial in the case of a woman who has been convicted of murdering her estranged husband in Leavenworth.

Barbara M. Frantz, 53, Kansas City, Kansas, was convicted last year of the first-degree murder .

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

Frantz has not yet been sentenced in the case. She remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Attorneys for Frantz filed a motion for a new trial last week.

Frantz appeared in court Monday with one of her attorneys, Angela Keck, for a status hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Monday that he plans to file a response to the defense motion, but he will need some time.

“I’m thinking probably at least two months,” he said.

He said the motion for a new trial is about 82 pages in length and raises 12 issues.

Keck said a hearing on the motion may take 1.5 days. She said defense attorneys probably will call at least 10 witnesses to testify during the hearing.

Boyd said he does not yet know what witnesses the prosecution may call to testify.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said his docket is loading up in September and October with trials in other cases.

He scheduled a hearing on the motion for a new trial for Nov. 12 and 13.

