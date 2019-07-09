Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach visited Leavenworth on Monday to announce that he is running for the U.S. Senate.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach visited Leavenworth on Monday to announce that he is running for the U.S. Senate.

“I will help the president make America great again,” Kobach said, referencing a slogan from President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Kobach announced that he is running for the Senate seat that is currently represented by U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. Roberts has announced that he will not seek re-election next year.

Kobach said it was fitting for him to make his campaign announcement in Leavenworth because the city is “the launching point of Kansas.”

Leavenworth is known as the First City of Kansas because it was the first city to be incorporated in the Kansas territory.

“If you want to start something big in Kansas, start it in Leavenworth,” Kobach said.

And while Kobach does not live in Leavenworth County, he said the county has kind of been a political home for him. Kobach said he has core supporters in Leavenworth County.

Kobach served two terms as the secretary of state of Kansas. And last year, he made an unsuccessful run for governor.

In announcing his campaign for the Senate, Kobach reviewed three basic themes related to his run.

The first is illegal immigration, an issue that has been a focus of Kobach’s political career.

Kobach argued Monday that illegal immigration is costing citizens money.

“We are paying for it whether we like it or not,” he said.

If elected, Kobach said he will lead the charge on illegal immigration in the Senate for the Trump administration.

Kobach said he wants to work in the Senate to close loopholes related to immigrants who make asylum claims.

He also said he wants to help the federal government continue with the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We will continue to build more wall,” he said.

He argued the wall can be built at a lower cost than what the federal government has been paying.

Kobach made his announcement Monday at the Riverfront Community Center while standing in front of a campaign banner that included the phrase “build the wall.”

Kobach said Monday that he has advised Trump about putting a citizen question in the 2020 census.

Kobach accused people who oppose the question of wanting the United States to remain ignorant about how many citizens are living in the country.

If elected to the Senate, Kobach said he will support legislation requiring that a citizenship question be included in every census going forward.

Kobach said he also is running for the Senate to defend the U.S. Constitution.

“Our Constitution has been under assault for decades,” he said.

He said the Constitution is a hollow shell of what it was when drafted by the Founding Fathers. But he said the Constitution can be restored.

Kobach said he also wants to fight the expansion of the federal government as a senator.

He argued that many Democrats are advocating for socialism.

“America must never become a socialist country,” he said.

Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Dave Lindstrom, a former Kansas City Chiefs player, are among other Republicans who have announced they will seek their party’s nomination in the Senate race.

Former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda and former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom have announced they are running for the Senate as Democrats.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR