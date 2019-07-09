Authorities have located a teen from Leavenworth who went missing in May, a police spokesman said.

Amani Sparks has been located in the St. Louis area, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“She’s fine,” Nicodemus said.

Sparks had last been seen in Leavenworth on May 18, which was the day she graduated from Leavenworth High School.

Sparks reportedly told her mother she was going to spend a couple of days with a friend. But she never visited her friend.

After Sparks had been gone a few days, her mother tried to telephone her and contact through text messages. Her mother received a short text response on May 25.

Sparks was reported missing to the police on June 12.

At the time, Sparks was 17. She has since turned 18, which means she is legally considered an adult.

Friends of Sparks indicated she may have gone to St. Louis to meet a man.

Nicodemus said Sparks was located in the St Louis area over the weekend, and law enforcement officials have confirmed she is not in danger. He said Sparks’ family is aware that law enforcement officers have been in contact with her.

Nicodemus would not comment Monday about what had happened to Sparks since she was last seen in Leavenworth.

