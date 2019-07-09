One person was taken to the hospital following a cooking fire at a Leavenworth apartment, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in building B of the Stove Factory Lofts, 401 S. Second St.

There were two people in the apartment at the time. Apparently, someone was heating up cooking oil in a pan, resulting in a fire in the pan.

The fire was contained to the pan, according to Shawn Kell, safety officer and fire inspector for the Leavenworth Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke in the apartment and the pan was in the sink.

A man in the apartment apparently was injured while attempting to put out the fire. He was taken to the hospital.