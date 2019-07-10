Staff reports

Wednesday

Jul 10, 2019 at 8:18 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.14; Corn $4.11; Milo $3.71; Soybeans $7.84

PCP prices: Wheat $4.01; Corn $4.35; Milo/cwt. $6.53; Soybeans $7.99

Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $4.20; Milo $3.90; Soybeans $8.17